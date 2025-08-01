Essex Fire Teams Save Horse Stuck in River in Birchanger

A massive Shire horse plunged into water near Birchanger on July 28, sparking a complex rescue by Essex County Fire teams. Specialists rushed to the scene: animal experts, water rescue units, and search crews worked as one to save the stranded animal.

The crisis started with a frantic call from the owner. Fire crews from Bishops Stortford sprang into action, while water rescue specialists mapped out their strategy. A quick-thinking vet stepped in, giving the horse medicine to keep it steady.

"Once she'd had a check over from the vet, she was hot to trot again and none the worse for her dip," said a spokesperson, according to Essex Live.

Using a telehandler machine brought by the owner, crews carved out an escape route. The heavy equipment proved vital as teams guided the drowsy horse toward solid ground. Working in sync, rescuers pulled the animal to safety.

Medical checks showed no harm from the watery ordeal. The vet gave a thumbs-up, clearing the horse to return to its stable.

This success marks another achievement for the county's skilled animal rescue squad. These experts train hard for water emergencies and big animal saves. When trouble strikes, they mix urban search skills with water rescue know-how.

The incident drew teams from across the region to Bishops Stortford. Chelmsford's crew joined the effort: proof that big animal rescues need many skilled hands.