Customer Gets Kicked Out After Anti-Gay Attack at Asbury Park Restaurant

At Asbury Park's Ale House last Sunday, a man spewed hate speech at photographer Ryan Edelson. Staff swiftly banned him for life. The shocking scene, caught on video, has since drawn half a million views on social media.

"Would you shut your mouth already? You f-----. Like, nobody wants to hear your voice," the unidentified man said to Edelson, according to statements made to NJ Advance Media.

The trouble started when Edelson sat outside with a friend. They talked about her dog's death until the stranger next to them snapped. When he stood up and moved toward them, Edelson hit record.

Local police started a bias probe, but haven't caught the man. He fled once workers stepped in to stop him.

"We want to make sure everyone knows this person was asked to leave and will never return to the Asbury Ale House. Ever," said restaurant management in a public statement to New Jersey 101.5.

The attack struck near the heart of one of New Jersey's most welcoming LGBTQ+ spots. Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said according to News 12: "Asbury Park values diversity and has been a haven for the LGBTQ community for decades."

On tape, the man backtracked. He claimed he just called Edelson an "idiot" before walking off. His dinner group stayed silent, staring down at their plates.

Garden State Equality, which fights for LGBTQ+ rights statewide, spoke up. "This wasn't just an attack on one person — it was an attack on everything Asbury Park stands for," they said per Asbury Park Press.

The staff stood firm with Edelson after the clash. Assistant manager Cassandra McDonell put it plainly: "We support Ryan, we love him. He's a regular here."