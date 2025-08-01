Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning Monday - Wednesday at 9am and call the call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see UB40 on their “Relentless Tour” with The English Beat on Wednesday, September 10th at 8pm at the Wellmont Theater.

UB40 is a British reggae and pop band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Known for their politically conscious lyrics and distinctive fusion of reggae with pop and soul, UB40 became one of the most successful British bands of the 1980s and 1990s. The original lineup featured Ali Campbell (lead vocals), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Astro (trumpet/vocals), Brian Travers (saxophone), Earl Falconer (bass), James Brown (drums), Norman Hassan (percussion), and Michael Virtue (keyboards). The band’s name refers to a British unemployment benefit form—"Unemployment Benefit, Form 40"—reflecting their working-class roots and social commentary.

UB40 rose to prominence with their debut album Signing Off (1980), which received critical acclaim and commercial success for its socially charged content. They achieved international fame with a series of hit singles, including reggae covers of "Red Red Wine" by Neil Diamond, "I Got You Babe" with Chrissie Hynde, and "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. These tracks topped charts around the world, notably in the UK and the US.

Throughout their career, UB40 released over 20 studio albums and sold more than 70 million records globally. Their smooth blend of reggae rhythms, pop melodies, and layered instrumentation earned them a wide and diverse fanbase. Despite internal tensions leading to lineup changes—most notably Ali Campbell’s departure in 2008—the band continued to perform and release music under different iterations, with Ali Campbell later forming "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro."

UB40's legacy lies in their ability to bring reggae music to mainstream audiences while addressing themes of love, social injustice, and unity. Their impact on both British pop and reggae genres has been lasting, making them one of the most influential reggae acts to emerge from the UK.

