8:20am: NY Renaissance Faire Tickets

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning at 8:20am for a chance to win a family four pack tickets to the NY Renaissance Faire.

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a family four pack tickets to the NY Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY!

Magic 98.3 is sending you to the ultimate party at the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, New York, running Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Labor Day August 16th through October 5th!

2025 marks the 48th Anniversary Celebration of the New York Renaissance Faire, and it's a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England, set within the Majestic Groves of  Sterling Forest.

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more! 

For all the info, including hours of operation, directions, or to buy tickets, log onto renfair.com/ny/the-faire!

At 8:20am from 8/4/25 to 8/8/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family four pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire valued at $48.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of the New York Renaissance Faire. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Nick Polis
Nick PolisPromotions Coordinator
Promo team member Nick Polis has been rocking since day one. A drum set at 3 years old, a guitar at 10, and a Sony Discman instead of an MP3 player in middle school, he was raised on classic rock that slowly expanded to create his diverse music taste. After he started high school and attended the Vans Warped Tour, he had become a concert junkie, seeing live music whenever he could. This love for music pushed him towards his start in radio, as while at Seton Hall he became involved in the school's station WSOU. From there, Nick discovered his passion for radio, and further passion for photography. Now, he is a member of Magic promo team, popping up wherever you least expect him. A bar to watch the Big Game? He's there. Headed to your local convenience store for a NJ Lottery ticket? There as well. Checking out your new favorite band? His camera and Hawaiian shirts are right there with you.
