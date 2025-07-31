Things To Do This Weekend in New Jersey: August 1-August 3

New Jersey is alive with summer excitement this weekend, offering coastal festivities, traditional amusement park fun, and live music. Visit the Highlands Annual Clam Festival, dive into agricultural tradition at the New Jersey State Fair, or attend an outdoor concert at Brookdale Park.

Highlands Annual Clam Festival

What: Three days of food, fun, and live entertainment

Three days of food, fun, and live entertainment When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m. Where: Huddy Park, 39 E. Water St., Toms River

Huddy Park, 39 E. Water St., Toms River Cost: Admission is free; vendors will have items available for purchase

Celebrate summer Jersey Shore-style at the 30th Annual Clam Fest, a three-day event featuring delicious eats from food trucks and vendors. Try the Lions Club's famous funnel cakes and visit the Beer, Wine, and Sangria Garden. Enjoy free admission and live entertainment all weekend long, and catch a fireworks show over Snug Harbor Beach on Saturday night.

The New Jersey State Fair

What: Carnival rides, live entertainment, and family attractions

Carnival rides, live entertainment, and family attractions When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, through Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, through Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 Where: The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta Cost: Advance admission: $12 for adults (13-59); $4 for children (6-12); $8 for older adults (60 and up)

The New Jersey State Fair is a beloved agricultural tradition held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey. Rooted in a horse show that dates to the 1920s, the fair was officially incorporated in 1940 and draws roughly a quarter of a million visitors annually. It celebrates the region's farming heritage with livestock exhibitions, horse shows, a carnival, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, pig races, arts and crafts exhibits, 4-H club displays, and a performing arts tent.

Free Summer Music Concert Series: Promised Land: Sounds of the Jersey Shore

What: Live outdoor concert

Live outdoor concert When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Where: Brookdale Park, Watchung Ave., Bloomfield

Brookdale Park, Watchung Ave., Bloomfield Cost: Free

Enjoy live music by Promised Land: Sounds of the Jersey Shore at Brookdale Park. This event is part of the Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series, which features a variety of talented performers on stage throughout Essex County's scenic park system. Bring a blanket and listen to the lively sounds of summer in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Other Events

Creative energy takes center stage in New Jersey's weekend events, with a vibrant mix of theater, visual art, and live music. From dazzling performances to community-driven exhibits, there's no shortage of artistic inspiration: