Magic 98.3 Shore House In Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant is known as one of New Jersey’s most popular shore spots for its wonderful variety of attractions and fine dining. They have different sources of entertainment for people of all ages. Right on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk , there are tons of carnival-like games, rides, food and drink spots, arcades, occasional concert series, and the famous Jenkinson’s Aquarium. Right on the side of the boardwalk is Castaway Cove Mini Golf, one of the most iconic mini golf locations in the area. But of course, the main attraction of the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is Point Pleasant Beach itself.

Also within Point Pleasant are other attractions such as the popular Point Pleasant Antique Emporium. This spot is a museum-like space where people can browse through different vintage collections and find unique items. Similarly, the Point Pleasant Historical Museum showcases pieces of Point Pleasant’s past, honoring how their area came to be. Another iconic must-visit attraction would be the Angry Fish Gallery to view artwork made by the locals, all coastal-inspired. For those who want to spend more time near the water, look no further than the Queen Mary Party Fishing Boat & Charters or the River Belle & River Queen, which are replicas of old riverboats made for sightseeing. For the adults, Last Wave Brewing Company is one of the most popular spots in all of Point Pleasant. It is a bar known for its craft beers and good atmosphere. Also, at night, you might want to stop by Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club and watch some of their hilarious acts. This spot is known for having comedic professionals who have been on the Tonight Show, Netflix, and many more entertainment networks.