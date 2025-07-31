Lady Gaga Calls Fiancé Michael Polansky ‘Love of My Life’ During Tour Stop in L.A.

Lady Gaga took a few seconds break from belting out anthems and breaking hearts to melt ours. During a recent stop on her The Mayhem Ball Tour in Los Angeles, the Shallow actress paused the show to make one thing crystal clear: she’s not just high on heels, she’s high on love.

Before treating fans to a live performance of “Vanish Into You” from her latest album, Mayhem, the pop star royalty looked out into the crowd and made a sweet declaration.

Lady Gaga Calls Fiancé "Love of My Life"

According to People, during her second show at the Kia Forum on Wednesday, July 30, the singer-songwriter and actress paused performing after singing the hit “Die With a Smile.” She addressed the crowd and asked them if they were enjoying the show: “I hope you had a good time. Did you have a good time?” She then joked, “Well, if you didn't, that's all I got.”

She proceeded to thank the fans for coming to see her: “There's not a day that goes by in my life that I don't feel so grateful that I get the opportunity to make you smile. Every day that I'm up here, I just try to do a little bit better.”

She continued, “I've been so lucky to be with my family and to eat together, talk about the world, talk about life, plan for the future. The most important thing in your life is the people in your life you love.”

Gaga didn’t forget to give a special shoutout to Polansky, whom she called “the love of my life.” She added, “It’s so much more fun doing this with you, my babe.” Before launching into her song “Vanish Into You,” she turned to the crowd and concluded, “I hope one day I just vanish into each and every one of you.”

