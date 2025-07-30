400-Seat Restaurant and Topgolf Complex Opens at American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: A Tesla Cybertruck is displayed as people visit the American Dream Mall During Black Friday sells on November 29, 2024 in East Rutherford City. Black Friday, is the sales event that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest days of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S.

A fresh mix of food and fun has landed at American Dream Mall. The third floor now hosts Dream360, where 1,300 guests can dine and play. At its core sits a 400-seat eatery next to Topgolf Swing Suites.

"Dream360 represents the future of hospitality: dynamic, elevated, and unforgettable," said Marcelo Martins, Partner at LV Hospitality, according to Jersey Digs. "We wanted to create a place where guests could have multiple experiences under one roof, from dinner and drinks to golf and nightlife."

Sekai Hibachi stands as the main dining spot. Skilled chefs cook right at your table, crafting dishes from tender filet mignon to fresh scallops. The bar mixes Asian-inspired sips: try the sweet-tart Yuzu Lychee Martini or sip a Tokyo Highball made with premium Japanese whiskey.

Next door, Topgolf Swing Suites adds a playful punch. Virtual sports fill bright, cozy rooms where friends swing clubs, throw pitches, and score touchdowns. Hungry players munch on crispy wagyu rolls or bite into juicy burgers drizzled with house sauce.

As night falls, skilled bartenders shake up creative drinks. The Espress-Hole in One puts a coffee-flavored spin on classic cocktails. After dark, music pumps through the space as DJs take over, while private rooms host exclusive gatherings.