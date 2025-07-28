New Premier League Partnership Benefits Jersey Coaches and Kids

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United controls the ball during the Premier League Summer Series match between Manchester United and West Ham United FC at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New Jersey hosted the season opening of the Premier League Summer Series this past weekend. The games featured AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United.

Players and managers participated in a community showcase and youth soccer clinic. It was presented at Washington Elementary School in Kearny, New Jersey, before the matches.

Then Everton shut out AFC Bournemouth 3-0, and Manchester United edged West Ham United 2-1 at MetLife Stadium. It kicked off the Premier League Summer Series in the Garden State.

It’s all about the official partnership between the Premier League, the State of New Jersey, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. Over ten thousand kids who play soccer and their coaches will all benefit from the newly inked three-year agreement.

The agreement that was recently announced will develop local soccer coaches. It will also provide resources for youth players in underdeveloped communities throughout New Jersey.

The Premier League and the United States Soccer Foundation will seek out area soccer organizations and coaches. The plan is to give them a coaching development program, both in-person and virtually. This will be in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Coach-Mentor Training Program.

Premier League CEO Talks About New Partnership

The Premier League Chief Executive Officer Richard Masters said, “We are delighted to continue our legacy of supporting coaches and young players in local communities in New Jersey. This new three-year partnership with the State of New Jersey and U.S. Soccer Foundation builds on the community initiatives that were launched during the first Premier League Summer Series two years ago.”

Masters also shared how they’re excited about New Jersey being a “fantastic hub” of soccer in the country. Kicking off this year’s tournament kick-off at Met Life Stadium was huge.

“Kearny Futures Field Mini-Pitch” facility at Washington Elementary was paid for and built by the Premier League and EA Sports in 2023.

The second edition of the Summer Series now heads to Chicago on July 30th and Atlanta on August 3rd.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation’s website reads, “Through soccer, we help children living in under-resourced communities reach their full potential, improve their well-being, and live healthier lives.”