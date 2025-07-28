Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Premier League Partnership Benefits Jersey Coaches and Kids

New Jersey hosted the season opening of the Premier League Summer Series this past weekend. The games featured AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United. Players and managers…

Joel Katz
In a maroon uniform Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United controls the ball during the Premier League Summer Series match

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United controls the ball during the Premier League Summer Series match between Manchester United and West Ham United FC at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

New Jersey hosted the season opening of the Premier League Summer Series this past weekend. The games featured AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United.

Players and managers participated in a community showcase and youth soccer clinic. It was presented at Washington Elementary School in Kearny, New Jersey, before the matches.

Then Everton shut out AFC Bournemouth 3-0, and Manchester United edged West Ham United 2-1 at MetLife Stadium. It kicked off the Premier League Summer Series in the Garden State.

It’s all about the official partnership between the Premier League, the State of New Jersey, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. Over ten thousand kids who play soccer and their coaches will all benefit from the newly inked three-year agreement.

Related: New Jersey is State with Most Interest in Soccer

The agreement that was recently announced will develop local soccer coaches. It will also provide resources for youth players in underdeveloped communities throughout New Jersey.

The Premier League and the United States Soccer Foundation will seek out area soccer organizations and coaches. The plan is to give them a coaching development program, both in-person and virtually. This will be in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Coach-Mentor Training Program.

Premier League CEO Talks About New Partnership

The Premier League Chief Executive Officer Richard Masters said, “We are delighted to continue our legacy of supporting coaches and young players in local communities in New Jersey. This new three-year partnership with the State of New Jersey and U.S. Soccer Foundation builds on the community initiatives that were launched during the first Premier League Summer Series two years ago.”

Masters also shared how they’re excited about New Jersey being a “fantastic hub” of soccer in the country. Kicking off this year’s tournament kick-off at Met Life Stadium was huge.

“Kearny Futures Field Mini-Pitch” facility at Washington Elementary was paid for and built by the Premier League and EA Sports in 2023.

The second edition of the Summer Series now heads to Chicago on July 30th and Atlanta on August 3rd.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation’s website reads, “Through soccer, we help children living in under-resourced communities reach their full potential, improve their well-being, and live healthier lives.”

Get more information here.

Metlife StadiumSoccer
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
New 6,000-Square-Foot Brewery Opens Next Week in Oceanport
Local NewsNew 6,000-Square-Foot Brewery Opens Next Week in OceanportJim Mayhew
Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform at The Forum
Local NewsSea Hear Now Festival Coming Back to Asbury Park With Blink-182, Hozier as HeadlinersJim Mayhew
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 25-July 27
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 25-July 27Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect