Jennifer Lopez Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction, But Still Slays

Jennifer Lopez may be Jenny from the Block, but during the weekend, she was Jenny with her Underwear Out.

During a high-energy performance in Warsaw, Poland, J.Lo experienced every performer’s nightmare: a wardrobe malfunction. One minute, she was belting out her songs, and the next, her skirt was “On the Floor.”

Jennifer Lopez: “I’m Glad I Had Underwear On”

The mishap happened mid-performance when she was left standing in a pair of high-waisted underwear and sheer tights after her fringe skirt slipped off. Ever the pro, J.Lo didn’t miss a beat, although she gasped and tried to catch the skirt before it hit the floor, per Page Six.

The singer-songwriter decided to make the most of it and flaunted her figure around the stage. She told the crowd, “I’m here in my underwear.” One of the background dancers tried to help her put the skirt back on. But when the skirt didn’t lock, Lopez removed it and threw it to the audience, joking, “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Fans are Here for It

A fan page shared the video clip on Instagram, and fans applauded Lopez’s reaction to the wardrobe malfunction. One fan wrote, “That's the professionalism... She managed in a very beautiful way.” Another commented, “Life is too short, love how she and her staffs the crowd handle it.” Another fan also commented how”56 looks good on her.”

Criticized for WorldPride Performance

J.Lo is not a newbie when it comes to wardrobe malfunctions, or even when she performed during the WorldPride in Washington, DC, last month, wearing high-cut bodysuits. One of the criticisms she received was that she’s a “soft porn star now,” because of her wardrobe and dance moves with three of her male dancers while dancing to her 2011 song “I’m Into You,” according to Collider.