Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Phillies Fan’s First Visit to Yankee Stadium

Many baseball fans have a goal on their bucket list to visit every Major League Baseball ballpark in their lifetime. While I think that would be a cool thing to…

Joel Katz
Five baseball fans pose for a photo at Yankee Stadium on the concourse

Fans pose for a photo on the Yankee Stadium concourse

D. Donahue

Many baseball fans have a goal on their bucket list to visit every Major League Baseball ballpark in their lifetime. While I think that would be a cool thing to do, it’s not a task that I aspire to complete.

However, if it were my plan, I’d be about fifteen or twenty percent there. While there are thirty teams in the major leagues, most, if not all, have had multiple stadiums.

In my lifetime, I’ve been to eight different Major League ballparks to watch the Phillies. Being a Philly guy, Veterans Stadium was where I saw my first professional baseball game. I loved that place, but the Phillies' current park is much more fan-friendly and an awesome place to watch a game.

Another good-looking field is Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That was my second park to see a game. The third was the original Yankee Stadium. We experienced the full New York experience that day, and it was nice.

About ten years ago, we took a drive on 95 southbound to catch the Phillies take on the Nationals in Washington, DC at Nationals Park. Not as nice as the others, but it was still a good spot to catch a game.

Just a couple of years ago, we vacationed in Islamorada, Florida. Coincidentally, the Phillies were playing the Marlins in Miami. One day, we took the ninety-minute drive to enjoy the first game I saw, where the stadium had a retractable roof.

My Visit to Yankee Stadium

The latest Major League ballpark to check off on my list is “new” Yankee Stadium. A friend offered me some tickets, and luckily, the Bronx Bombers were hosting the Phillies for the weekend.

It truly was an amazing time. My experience was most likely positively enhanced because it was a great game, and the Phillies won.

I was expecting a gaudier look, but Yankee Stadium stayed true to the old, simple style, which was a pleasure to see. They mainly kept the stadium design over the newer, cozier feel like CBP in Philly. We had nearly perfect seats, even with first base about twenty rows up under cover in the shade throughout the game.

While there were several Phillies fans in attendance, the Yankees fans were surprisingly friendly. I can’t guarantee Yankees fans would have the same experience in Philadelphia.

Related: Major League Baseball’s Teams with the Best and Worst Concessions

I did have one complaint. They ran out of hot dogs. When the vendor at the concession stand said, “No more hot dogs,” I thought she was kidding. I thought, “How does a Major League baseball team run out of hot dogs in the fifth inning?” As it turns out, they didn’t. It was only at that particular concession stand. All is forgiven, even though I never got that hot dog.

Overall, my first visit to the current Yankee Stadium with family and friends was fantastic. #GoPhils

Philadelphia PhilliesYankee Stadium
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Sunday Scaries: A man works on his computer wearing headphones in a cafe.
LifestyleHow You’ll Know if You Have the “Sunday Scaries”Joel Katz
a dog splooting and next to a lounge chair in the shade on a deck
LifestyleIt’s Splooting Season in New JerseyJoel Katz
A woman wearing sunscreen is pictured through a fence sitting on the beach in a beach chair
LifestyleDon’t Forget the Sunscreen July 4th and BeyondJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect