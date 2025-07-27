Phillies Fan’s First Visit to Yankee Stadium

Many baseball fans have a goal on their bucket list to visit every Major League Baseball ballpark in their lifetime. While I think that would be a cool thing to do, it’s not a task that I aspire to complete.

However, if it were my plan, I’d be about fifteen or twenty percent there. While there are thirty teams in the major leagues, most, if not all, have had multiple stadiums.

In my lifetime, I’ve been to eight different Major League ballparks to watch the Phillies. Being a Philly guy, Veterans Stadium was where I saw my first professional baseball game. I loved that place, but the Phillies' current park is much more fan-friendly and an awesome place to watch a game.

Another good-looking field is Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That was my second park to see a game. The third was the original Yankee Stadium. We experienced the full New York experience that day, and it was nice.

About ten years ago, we took a drive on 95 southbound to catch the Phillies take on the Nationals in Washington, DC at Nationals Park. Not as nice as the others, but it was still a good spot to catch a game.

Just a couple of years ago, we vacationed in Islamorada, Florida. Coincidentally, the Phillies were playing the Marlins in Miami. One day, we took the ninety-minute drive to enjoy the first game I saw, where the stadium had a retractable roof.

My Visit to Yankee Stadium

The latest Major League ballpark to check off on my list is “new” Yankee Stadium. A friend offered me some tickets, and luckily, the Bronx Bombers were hosting the Phillies for the weekend.

It truly was an amazing time. My experience was most likely positively enhanced because it was a great game, and the Phillies won.

I was expecting a gaudier look, but Yankee Stadium stayed true to the old, simple style, which was a pleasure to see. They mainly kept the stadium design over the newer, cozier feel like CBP in Philly. We had nearly perfect seats, even with first base about twenty rows up under cover in the shade throughout the game.

While there were several Phillies fans in attendance, the Yankees fans were surprisingly friendly. I can’t guarantee Yankees fans would have the same experience in Philadelphia.

I did have one complaint. They ran out of hot dogs. When the vendor at the concession stand said, “No more hot dogs,” I thought she was kidding. I thought, “How does a Major League baseball team run out of hot dogs in the fifth inning?” As it turns out, they didn’t. It was only at that particular concession stand. All is forgiven, even though I never got that hot dog.