Impossible Question: Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II

One of the most well-known musicians in the world, Billy Joel started his music career in 1964 at the age of 16. He was in and out of groups in and around Long Island such as the Hassles and the Lost Souls before starting his solo career towards the end of 1970.

Between 1971 and 1993, Billy Joel released 12 studio albums, including Piano Man (1973), The Stranger (1977) and Glass Houses (1980). His last "new" album was Fantasies & Delusions in 2001, and was his rather successful attempt at a classical album. He has been a live performer from the start, working at piano bars from a young age and going on to a 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden.

