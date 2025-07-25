Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Chuck “Feels So Good” Mangione Passes Away

My first paying job in my radio career was at a Jazz Station. It was and is my college radio station at Temple University, Jazz 90 WRTI. One of the…

Joel Katz
Jazz artist Chuck Mangione wearing a brown hat plays a flugelhorn into a microphone

HOLMBY HILLS – MAY 13: Chuck Mangione performs at the “A Time To Care Gala” on May 13, 2004 at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, California. The gala is to benefit the ALS research.

 (Photo by Robert Bertoia/Getty Images)

My first paying job in my radio career was at a Jazz Station. It was and is my college radio station at Temple University, Jazz 90 WRTI. One of the artists and musicians I got to know a bit was Chuck Mangione.

Chuck played the trumpet and flugelhorn and was primarily known for the latter. The cover of his “Feels So Good” has him smiling and hugging his flugelhorn. A song of the same name is what he is best known for, as it was a top 4 hit for Chuck in 1978. The LP reached number 2 on the album chart. Number 1 was the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever.” “Feels So Good” sold 2 million copies.

Before Chuck became a Grammy winner, he was an accomplished musician. He grew up in Rochester, New York, and initially performed with his brother Gap Mangione. They called themselves the Mangione Brothers.

Chuck went to Eastman School of Music in Rochester and went on the play with the great Art Blakey and many others.

His composition “Chase the Clouds Away” was the theme for the Summer Olympics in 1976, and won a Grammy in 1977 for Bellavia. His song “Give It All You Got” was also used in the Winter Olympics in 1980 when the “Miracle on Ice” happened for the United States Ice Hockey team in Lake Placid, New York.

Animated Chuck Mangione

If you’re a fan of the TV show “King of the Hill,” you know him as well. He played himself several times on the show.

According to his website, Chuck Mangione passed away earlier this week at the age of 84. The main page on the site reads, “Charles Frank “Chuck" Mangione November 29, 1940 ~ July 22, 2025.”

His obituary on the website reads, “To honor his memory and continue his legacy, please enjoy listening to your favorite Chuck songs.”

Jazz Musicmusician
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards wearing a dark green jacket
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: July 25Megan Zahnd
Prince performs as Samsung Galaxy presents Prince and A Tribe Called Quest at SXSW on March 16, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
MusicPrince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Coming to IMAX Screens with Better SoundQueen Quadri
A split image of Taylor Swift attending the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 on the left and Alexander Skarsgård posing during the "Pillion" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on the right.
MusicAlexander Skarsgård Talks About Taylor Swift ‘Widest Dreams’ Song Rumors on PodcastQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect