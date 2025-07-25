9am: Dierks Bentley

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 9am and call the call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of Lawn tickets to see Dierks Bentley at PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday August 15th!

Born in 1975, country sensation Dierks Bentley started playing music in 2001. After signing to Capitol Nashville and releasing his self-titled debut album in 2003, which would eventually become certified platinum by the RIAA, his career started to pick up. He followed up with 2005's Modern Day Drifter, another platinum album, which was quickly followed by 2006's Long Trip Alone, which would be certified gold.

After releasing a greatest hits album in 2008 titled Greatest Hits/Every Mile a Memory 2003-2008, Dierks Bentley released his fourth album Feel That Fire (2009). The next year, Bentley switched it up and released an album with a more bluegrass sound titled Up on the Ridge. He returned to the more traditional country style with 2012's Home and continued with this on 2014's Riser. From then, he would release three more albums in Black (2016), The Mountain (2018) and his most recent Gravel & Gold (2023).

Out of his 27 singles that charted, Dierks Bentley has had 18 number one singles including his debut "What Was I Thinkin". He currently has received 14 Grammy nominations as well as 27 Country Music Association Award nominations of which he won three. He has also appeared on several TV shows including CMT Crossroads, The Voice, and co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com!

Prince’s "Sign O’ The Times" is coming to IMAX. Get the full story HERE.