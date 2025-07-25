8:20am: Goo Goo Dolls

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a family four pack of Lawn tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional on the “Summer Anthem Tour” at PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday August 1st!

You know them, you love them it's the Goo Goo Dolls the rock band that currently consists of John Rezeznik, Robby Takac, is once again on tour and rocking out across the states. The group formed in the mid 80's with three founding members, however one of the core members departed back in the late 90's. The group has won multiple awards throughout their career including Billboards "Top hot 40 artists' award and most recently the 2013 RockWalk Hall of Fame. However, the band was never inducted into the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this topic is still debated by fans today.

Tickets on sale at livenation.com!

