8:20am: 2025 – 2026 Broadway Season at State Theatre New Jersey

Monday 7/28: Mrs. Doubtfire Sunday Nov 2nd 2025 at 6:30pm

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to New Brunswick in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News). Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune—one that proves we’re better together.

Tuesday 7/29: Kinky Boots Fri Feb 27th 2026 at 8pm

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common—or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized...and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Wednesday 7/30: Stereophonic Fri March 27th 2026 8pm

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powderkeg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Thursday 7/31: The Music Man Fri May 8th 2026 at 8pm

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize—this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Friday 8/1: Spamalot Sunday June 28th 2026 at 6:30pm

The musical comedy, lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

