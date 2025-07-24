This Day in Top 40 History: July 24

On this day in 1965, The Byrds reached No. 1 in the U.K. with a cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man." This version of the song led to the widespread adoption of folk-rock elements among mainstream artists. Let's explore what else happened on July 24 in music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On July 24 we saw several influential singles and a groundbreaking album top the charts:

1976: Elton John secured his first No. 1 hit in the U.K. with "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The duet with Kiki Dee became a global sensation.

1977: For the first (and last) time, Donna Summer topped the charts with her disco song "I Feel Love." The dance track held the top spot in the U.K. for a month.

2020: Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing her indie pop album folklore. The album debuted at No. 1 and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Cultural Milestones

The charts reveal the trends in the music industry at the time:

1965: Bob Dylan's raspy, sprawling single "Like a Rolling Stone" gave him his first appearance on the U.S. charts. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 91 and eventually peaked at No. 2.

1982: With the help of Rocky III, "Eye Of The Tiger" by Survivor enjoyed a six-week run at No. 1. As the soundtrack for a pivotal montage in the film, the single was recorded at the specific request of Sylvester Stallone.

2000: *NSYNC topped the U.S. charts with the single "It's Gonna Be Me." It was the band's only song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances and recordings are the foundation for an artist's success:

1964: Marvin Gaye recorded "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)." Once released, the song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2011: Abel Tasfaye performed as The Weeknd for the first time. Just 14 years later, Abel announced he would be retiring this well-loved stage persona.

2022: At the long-running Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance. It was the first time the singer performed a full concert set since 2000.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some key industry changes and challenges that occurred on July 24th:

1977: In the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Led Zeppelin played their final concert in the U.S. The band had seven No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 charts in their career.

1995: In honor of Frank Sinatra's 80th birthday, a three-night show began in Los Angeles. Across the country, the Empire State Building was lit up blue in celebration.

In honor of Frank Sinatra's 80th birthday, a three-night show began in Los Angeles. Across the country, the Empire State Building was lit up blue in celebration. 1999: In an attempt to revive the original 1969 Woodstock festival, Woodstock '99 was held in New York. On the second day of the festival, the crowd descended into chaos and violence, underscoring how large events can easily get out of control.