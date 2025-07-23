Bruce Springsteen Shows Up for Surprise MetLife Stadium Set With Zach Bryan

LILLE, FRANCE – MAY 24: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.

Followill at MetLife Stadium. The July 20 show in East Rutherford turned electric as they played "Atlantic City" and "Revival."

"Proud to call him my hero, one of the greatest songwriters to ever live," said Bryan, according to USA Today. "If you guys will have him, this is Bruce Springsteen!"

Bryan made history at MetLife with his three-night run: a first for any country performer. The crowd burst into their well-known "Bruuuuce" chant as the rock star walked out, though some mistook the sound for booing.

Standing at twin mics, the singers traded verses on "Atlantic City," pulled from the stark 1982 record Nebraska. Their voices mixed in ways that bridged their thirty-year age gap.

The rock icon stayed to add guitar work on "Revival," a cut from Bryan's newest work, The Great American Bar Scene. This wasn't their first time making music: they had already worked together on the track "Sandpaper."

"When I listen to your music, I'm like, 'If you put different production to this, it's a country song,'" Bryan told Rolling Stone. "That's why I don't want to be a country musician. Everyone calls me it. I want to be a songwriter, and you're quintessentially a songwriter."

The New Jersey show is built on past team-ups in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The night kicked off with sets by The Kings of Leon and The Front Bottoms.