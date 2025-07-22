Outdoor Recreation Store Opening First Location in Somerset County

We all love to shop in Somerset County, and when there’s a new place to do more, we want to know about it.

One of the most beautiful shopping spots in Central Jersey is Chimney Rock Crossing on Chimney Rock Road in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Chimney Rock Crossing has a variety of retail shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, and more. And this Friday, it’s officially adding another popular brand to its shopping center family.

L.L.Bean is celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Friday at the new L.L.Bean Bridgewater. The grand opening will be followed by a weekend of celebrations.

The brand was founded in 1912, and has sixty-one locations throughout the country. They built their business and reputation with high-quality clothing and craftsmanship.

The Bound Brook location is L.L.Bean’s first in Somerset County. They also have stores in Paramus, Marlton, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Somerset County L.L. Bean Location

Company representative, Maddie Sepulveda told me, “The Grand Opening will feature a series of weekend-long events, including family-friendly activities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.”

Grand Opening Weekend Highlights include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new store's opening. L.L. Bean reps, local elected officials, and YMCA partners will be on-site for the event.

The first 100 customers at the store will receive a $50 L.L.Bean gift card. The line will begin forming at 6 a.m.

Maddie also shared, “L.L.Bean will make a $10,000 contribution to the Bridgewater YMCA to provide summer camp access for underserved youth, reinforcing its commitment to helping people enjoy the restorative power of being outside. On July 25th and 26th, the Bridgewater community is invited to celebrate with giveaways, family-friendly activities, and photos with the iconic L.L.Bean Bootmobile.”