Newark Museum Celebrates 60 Years of Jazz With Free Community Event

On Aug. 9, the Newark Museum of Art will host a free jazz bash marking six decades of its Jazz in the Garden series. This makes it one of the oldest running jazz festivals in the nation.

The celebration starts at noon and runs until 4:30 p.m. at the museum's Washington Street location. Music fills the air as guests move between workshops and dance floors.

Award-winning music teachers from Jazz House Kids will lead the day's events. Their track record shines with 135 awards for teaching jazz. Each year, they put on 150 shows at no cost to the public.

The schedule packs plenty into one afternoon. First comes an hour-and-a-half workshop. Next, young musicians take the stage until 3:30. The festivities end with everyone hitting the dance floor for an hour of line dancing.

Since 1965, the museum's garden has drawn some of jazz's brightest stars. Music giants like Etta James and Ron Carter have graced this New Jersey stage, making it a must-visit spot for jazz fans.

The work of Jazz House Kids spans four counties in New Jersey, stretching into New York City. Their mission mixes music lessons with building stronger neighborhoods through the power of jazz.

Each year, their crown jewel, the Montclair Jazz Festival, draws 25,000 music lovers. It stands as the biggest free jazz gathering near New York City.

The daytime fun comes free with regular museum entry. Night owls can catch an extra show, but they'll need to buy tickets first.