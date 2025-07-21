Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter Online: The Nutcracker

All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Enter for your chance to win!

Nick Polis
Nick Polis
Nutcracker 12-19-25_Featured

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Nutcracker performed by the American Repertory Ballet at the State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, December 19th at 7:30pm! Buy tickets at STNJ.org!

Celebrate American Repertory Ballet's annual Nutcracker tradition with your family! The only ARB performances featuring a live orchestra and choir!

Bring the entire family to experience the joy and celebration of this holiday tradition and make memories to last a lifetime—featuring thrilling choreography, Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, a cast of more than 100 dancers, and ARB’s only area performances with a live orchestra and choir!

This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle larger-than-life mice alongside toy soldiers, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. A tradition for 60 years, ARB’s The Nutcracker is one of the longest continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation.

Click HERE to find out which artist spiked the most donations during Live Aid!

From 12:00am on 5/28/25 to 11:59pm on 6/3/25, enter this online contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see The Nutcracker performed by the American Repertory Ballet at the State Theatre New Jersey valued at $64.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Christmas In JulyState Theatre New JerseyThe Nutcracker
Nick Polis
Nick PolisPromotions Coordinator
Promo team member Nick Polis has been rocking since day one. A drum set at 3 years old, a guitar at 10, and a Sony Discman instead of an MP3 player in middle school, he was raised on classic rock that slowly expanded to create his diverse music taste. After he started high school and attended the Vans Warped Tour, he had become a concert junkie, seeing live music whenever he could. This love for music pushed him towards his start in radio, as while at Seton Hall he became involved in the school's station WSOU. From there, Nick discovered his passion for radio, and further passion for photography. Now, he is a member of Magic promo team, popping up wherever you least expect him. A bar to watch the Big Game? He's there. Headed to your local convenience store for a NJ Lottery ticket? There as well. Checking out your new favorite band? His camera and Hawaiian shirts are right there with you.
Related Stories
The Back to School Bash
ContestsThe Back to School BashElizabeth Urban
The Great Greek 2025_Featured
ContestsImpossible Question: The Great Greek Mediterranean GrillNick Polis
A Charlie Brown Christmas 11-29-25_Featured
Contests7:20am: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On StageNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect