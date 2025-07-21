Enter Online: The Nutcracker
All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Enter for your chance to win!
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Nutcracker performed by the American Repertory Ballet at the State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, December 19th at 7:30pm! Buy tickets at STNJ.org!
Celebrate American Repertory Ballet's annual Nutcracker tradition with your family! The only ARB performances featuring a live orchestra and choir!
Bring the entire family to experience the joy and celebration of this holiday tradition and make memories to last a lifetime—featuring thrilling choreography, Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, a cast of more than 100 dancers, and ARB’s only area performances with a live orchestra and choir!
This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle larger-than-life mice alongside toy soldiers, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. A tradition for 60 years, ARB’s The Nutcracker is one of the longest continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation.
From 12:00am on 5/28/25 to 11:59pm on 6/3/25, enter this online contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see The Nutcracker performed by the American Repertory Ballet at the State Theatre New Jersey valued at $64.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.