Off the Market: Charli XCX is Now Married!

Pop’s reigning party queen, Charli XCX, is officially off the market. The hitmaker who gave us "Boom Clap," "Guess," and more pop bangers than we can count has tied the knot. The singer-songwriter married George Daniel, the drummer for the band The 1975, in a low-key ceremony on Saturday.

Charli XCX Marries George Daniel

Per the Daily Mail, the “Von Dutch” singer proved she’s iconic even when it comes to her wedding dress choice. Charli wore a leggy white mini dress from Vivienne Westwood, plus her trademark sunglasses. The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple’s friends and family and Daniel’s bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald. Frontman Matty Healy was not in attendance since he flew to Los Angeles to be with his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, who attended the screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Healy, however, managed to attend Daniel’s stag party in Ibiza, per the Mirror.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year (via Daily Mail), Charli said of their wedding plans, “We're both very chill and we kind of just want to have a party. Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends.”

Vulture reported that the pair also DJ’d their own wedding reception.

Relationship Timeline

2021: Charli and Daniel met in 2021 while working on No Rome’s track “Spinning.”

2022: The pair worked again on Charli’s album Crash and began publicly dating.