Magic 98.3 Listeners Share Saddest Movie Scenes of All-Time

We all need a good cry now and then. Crying is good for your health for several reasons. It’s a stress reliever, calms us down, and, among other things, can quickly improve our mood.

The reason we cry can vary, if it’s from a movie, it may make us feel sad, but lead to that good post-cry feeling.

A recent Cosmopolitan story based on a Samsung poll lists the top “tear-jerking movie scenes of all time.

I also did a quick non-scientific survey on Facebook with some Magic 98.3 listeners.

Top Tear-Jerking Movies

Number one on the Cosmo list is Titanic. It’s the scene at the end when Rose (Kate Winslet) lets go and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) sinks to the bottom of the ocean. I think we can all agree that it certainly deserves to be on the list, but we may not put it at the top. Anthony commented on our page that he agrees with this choice.

Jane commented on the Magic 98.3 Facebook page that her saddest movie scene is from Madame X. There’s a scene when Lana Turner as Holly tries to end her relationship with Phil, played by Ricardo Montalban. It gets physical, and Phil dies from falling down the stairs. And that’s not the only heart-grabbing scene.

Number six on the Cosmo survey is one that got me good, Toy Story 3. If an animated movie can cause tears, you know it’s good. Andy officially ends his childhood when he gives away his toys to Bonnie. He explains to this little girl what each toy is and how important they are.

Magic listener Debbie said, “Taking it way back,” and wrote one that I forgot about, Brian’s Song, a true story. Brian Piccolo, played by James Caan, is dying, and his teammate, Billy Dee Williams, as Gayle Sayers, delivers a speech that includes how much he loves Brian.

Carolyn wrote, “Steel Magnolias, when the mom wants drugs for her daughter who is in pain.” There are many people who agree with this one.

Number nine on the survey is about one of my favorite movies, Love Actually. If you’ve seen it, it’s when Emma Thompson’s character learns that her husband, played by Alan Rickman, is cheating. The Joni Mitchell song, “Both Sides Now,” is playing.

If I saw Dumbo, it was too long ago for me to remember. Kathleen points out the scene “when his mom rocks him with her trunk through the bars of the cage, tears in my eyes just typing this.”

Victoria agrees with Kathleen and mentioned another of my favorites, The Notebook. My wife, Kathleen, refuses to watch the movie because of the scene Victoria mentions.

She wrote, “At the end. I know my parents will do that, and it will kill me. I'm a blubbering idiot watching that. A few more would be The Book Thief, Life is Beautiful, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, The Art of Driving in the Rain, Marley and Me, and I'll end with Dumbo. I have so many more, but these are my top picks.”

If you have a favorite tear-jerking movie scene, share it HERE on the Magic 98.3 Facebook page.