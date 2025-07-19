You Don’t Know Billy Joel Until You Watch “And So It Goes.”

I just finished watching part one of the two-part series, “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” on HBO Max. It’s just under two and a half hours, with an equally lengthy part two being released next Friday.

In the field of Billy Joel fans, I consider myself a fan, but not a fanatic. I like him and his music, and I believe he does what he does just as well, or better, than any other musician. He’s a “one in a billion talent,” and yet I’ve never seen him live.

I planned to watch for about an hour and then watch the rest at another time. That didn’t happen. There was no way I was turning it off until the end. I loved it, and I’m eagerly looking forward to episode two.

I knew most of the things about Billy and his music that the documentary revealed, but not all of it.

The reasons decisions were made and the results from those decisions are fascinating. For example, Beatles’ producer George Martin agrees to produce his album, and Billy says, “No thanks.” Why he turned down what anyone else would beg for shows you what a smart and caring human being he truly is.

If you don’t think it’s worth watching, you’re wrong. Whether you love, like, or think Billy Joel is just ok, you will love this. If you hate Billy Joel, then you’ll only like it a lot.

Billy Joel's Muse

I always knew that his music was biographical, but not to the extent that it is. I never knew how conducive his first wife, Elizabeth Weber’s, positive influence and inspiration were on Billy’s music, career, and success. If you asked me who she was before watching this, I would have said, “He wrote a couple songs, including 'Just the Way You Are’, about her.”

Elizabeth is a hundred times more important than most people think, both personally and professionally, and they were very much in love for a very long time. She is a strong and loving woman, and they were perfect together. This documentary is worth watching simply for this amazing love story.