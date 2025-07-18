Magyar Commercial Free Café: Fama’s Nursery and Farmer’s Market

Text your name and where you’re listening to the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Fama’s Nursery and Farmer's Market on Route 27 in Somerset! More information on Fama's can be found at famanursery.com!

Offering locally sourced produce, plants, flowers & a warm cup of coffee to their friends and neighbors, a visit to Fama’s became a tradition for many during each festive season. From pumpkins in the fall, to Christmas trees during the holidays, to firewood in the winter and flowers in the spring and summer.

A lot has changed since Giuseppe & Rosa Fama moved the business from their home in New Brunswick to Somerset in 1958, but the warmth of this family owned business remains. Fama’s is now managed by Giuseppe’s son, Louie and you will find his daughter, Jackie, in the new Farmer’s Market ready to help make the perfect wreath for your door. There are freshly baked pies, Jersey Tomatoes, locally sourced honey, fresh cut flowers, custom designed grave blankets and so much more.

The bigger businesses may know your name because they have it filed away in their computers, but the Fama’s will remember you and your family. They believe that small businesses are the foundation of the community. To them, small business means being generous with their time to pick out the perfect flowers for your garden or helping your little ones with a pumpkin way too big to carry themselves.

Click HERE to find out why Miley Cyrus hasn't been touring, as well as where to watch her new movie!