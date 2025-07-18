Impossible Question: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Listen for your chance to win!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am for a chance to win a $50 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Old Bridge!
Live Deliciously at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill! Now open in Old Bridge, enjoy flavorful and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including dishes like Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters, traditional Gyros, made-to-order fresh Feta Fries, Greek salads and more, all available for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery.
Everything at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is crafted using recipes that have been passed down for generations. Guest favorites include:
- The Great Greek Gyro – Beef and Lamb or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta Cheese, wrapped in fresh Pita Bread
- Chicken Souvlaki – Grilled Chicken topped with Lemon Oil served over Rice Pilaf alongside Tzatziki and fresh Pita Bread
- Baklava – Classic Greek dessert with layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
Check them out at 2040 US-9 suite 101, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
- Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
To view the full menu and place an order online, visit: https://www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/old-bridge-nj
Click HERE to find out the best ways to keep your pet safe in weather emergencies!
From 6:00am to 7:00am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a $50 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Old Bridge, courtesy of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.