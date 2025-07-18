9am: Salute to Vienna
All this week, we're celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey!
Salute to Vienna at the State Theatre New Jersey on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31st at 5pm!
Celebrating 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert returns to New Brunswick for a dazzling anniversary season. This beloved annual tradition is an unmissable addition to every music-lover's holiday wish list.
At the heart of Salute to Vienna is the richly festive, romantic, and soul-stirring music of Johann Strauss, Jr. Mark the 200th anniversary of the famed composer's birth with a selection of soaring overtures, arias, and duets that capture the essence of Vienna's Golden Age, including "The Blue Danube" waltz.
With a charming expert in Viennese music at the conductor's podium, Strauss' timeless music bursts to life in performances by some of Europe's finest singers, internationally acclaimed dancers, and a full orchestra. With elegant costumes, bright floral designs, and even a joke or two from the conductor, this cherished tradition is the perfect way to waltz into the new year.
Strauss Symphony of America
Nir Kabaretti, conductor (Vienna)
Rebecca Nelsen, soprano (Vienna)
Thomas Weinhappel, baritone (Vienna)
Featuring dancers from
Europaballet St. Pölten (Austria) and
International Champion Ballroom Dancers
Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see valued at $69.00 (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey.