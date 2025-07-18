Contests
9am: Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE

All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Listen for your chance to win!

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 9am and call the call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE at the State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, December 12th at 7pm!  Buy tickets at STNJ.org!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the whole family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Guests will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Enchanting and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers including an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. Singers, dancers, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Reimagined for 2025, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, dazzling scenery, and stunning costumes—making it the ultimate holiday gift!

At 9am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see “Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE” at the State Theatre New Jersey on Friday, December 12th at 7pm valued at $49.00 (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

