Contests
LISTEN LIVE

8:20am: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Listen for your chance to win!

Nick Polis
Nick Polis
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas 12-6-25_Featured

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, December 6th at 8pm!  Buy tickets at STNJ.org!

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for 40 years! Grammy® Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects—capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

Click HERE to find out which artist spiked the most donations during Live Aid!

At 8:20am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see “Manheim Steamroller Christmas” by Chip Davis at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, December 6th at 8pm valued at $59.00 (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

ChristmasChristmas In JulyMannheim SteamrollerState Theatre New Jersey
Nick Polis
Nick PolisPromotions Coordinator
Promo team member Nick Polis has been rocking since day one. A drum set at 3 years old, a guitar at 10, and a Sony Discman instead of an MP3 player in middle school, he was raised on classic rock that slowly expanded to create his diverse music taste. After he started high school and attended the Vans Warped Tour, he had become a concert junkie, seeing live music whenever he could. This love for music pushed him towards his start in radio, as while at Seton Hall he became involved in the school's station WSOU. From there, Nick discovered his passion for radio, and further passion for photography. Now, he is a member of Magic promo team, popping up wherever you least expect him. A bar to watch the Big Game? He's there. Headed to your local convenience store for a NJ Lottery ticket? There as well. Checking out your new favorite band? His camera and Hawaiian shirts are right there with you.
Related Stories
The Great Greek 2025_Featured
ContestsImpossible Question: The Great Greek Mediterranean GrillNick Polis
A Charlie Brown Christmas 11-29-25_Featured
Contests7:20am: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On StageNick Polis
Cique Dreams Holidaze 12-12-25_Featured
Contests9am: Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZENick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect