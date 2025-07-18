8:20am: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Listen for your chance to win!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, December 6th at 8pm! Buy tickets at STNJ.org!
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for 40 years! Grammy® Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects—capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.
At 8:20am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets to see “Manheim Steamroller Christmas” by Chip Davis at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, December 6th at 8pm valued at $59.00 (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.