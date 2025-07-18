7:20am: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage
All this week, we’re celebrating Christmas in July with State Theatre New Jersey! Listen for your chance to win!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, November 29th at 7pm! Buy tickets at STNJ.org!
Ring in the holidays with Charlie Brown! Peanuts’ timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. The critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score in a tribute to the legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production features all-new immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes.
Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz’s Emmy® and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television almost 60 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols.
Click HERE to find out which artist spiked the most donations during Live Aid!
At 7:20am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family four-pack of tickets to see see “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, November 29th at 7pm valued at $39.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of State Theatre New Jersey. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.