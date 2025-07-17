Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Thursday Ticket Takeover – Maroon 5 At MSG

Since it’s Brett Radler’s 15-year anniversary with Magic 98.3, we decided to do something special to celebrate!   We have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to…

Josh Faiola

Since it's Brett Radler's 15-year anniversary with Magic 98.3, we decided to do something special to celebrate!   We have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 at MSG on Wednesday, November 19th!   You can enter to win here, and if you want to see some photos of Brett through the years here on Magic 98.3, log onto FB, IG and X!   There's even a throwback to the music log that reflects his first air shift, and you'll recognize a lot of the songs!

Magic 98.3 General Contest Rules

ContestMaroon 5
Josh FaiolaWriter
Related Stories
Enter Online: Three Dog Night
ContestsEnter Online: Three Dog NightJosh Faiola
Listen To Win: Daryl Hall, Wild Child Tickets
ContestsListen To Win: Daryl Hall, Wild Child TicketsJosh Faiola
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill 2025_Featured
ContestsImpossible Question: Roger Waters This Is Not A DrillMichael Bufis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect