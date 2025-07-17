Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Student Gives NJ Teacher $500,000 Lottery Gift

Just about every morning on Magic 98.3, I give away New Jersey Lottery instant games. Sometimes it’s just the lottery tickets, and sometimes I’ll combine them with concert or show tickets….

Joel Katz
A man's hands hold and scratch a lottery ticket that says, "Feeling Lucky."

SEPTEMBER 05: A person uses a scratch-off lottery ticket.

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bacardi Rum)

Just about every morning on Magic 98.3, I give away New Jersey Lottery instant games. Sometimes it’s just the lottery tickets, and sometimes I’ll combine them with concert or show tickets.

I’ve been doing this for a long time and have given away literally thousands of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games. Through the years, I have been contacted by a few winners with a thank you because they got a winning ticket.

If I remember correctly, some have won a jackpot as much as five hundred dollars. However, I often think, “If someone won a million bucks, would they let me or anyone know about it?”

I’ve never won a large amount of money, but if I did, I think that I’d want to keep it private for a variety of reasons. So, maybe we’ve had some big winners, but we may never know.

New Jersey Teacher Gets Big Lottery Gift

Similarly, an anonymous teacher in Ocean County New Jersey got one of the best end-of-school-year gifts ever.

When our kids are young, and the school year ends, it’s common for us to have our little students give their teacher a thank you gift. It could be as simple as a convenience store gift card or “World's Best Teacher” coffee mug. Sometimes, a short stack of New Jersey lottery tickets is given, and everybody loves them.

So was the case for a teacher at a school in Ocean County, New Jersey. According to Shore News Network, one parent of a student gave their teacher a scratchy that ended up worth half a million dollars.

Related: Traffic Stop Leads to Lottery Win

All we know is that it was a public-school teacher, and they chose to keep their windfall private. In June, at the end of the 2025 school year, they received a bunch of New Jersey Lottery tickets.

As we often do, the teacher didn’t scratch them immediately. The Network article says the winning ticket sat in their car untouched for several weeks until they finally checked their “Shore Thing” scratcher.

Then, after they blew the tiny silver scratch-off flakes from the ticket, they screamed in disbelief after learning they just became $500,000 richer.

After about 24% withheld by the lottery for federal taxes, and another 5% New Jersey state tax, they’ll still pocket approximately $355,000. I wonder how the parent of the student feels right now.

Anything can happen in Jersey!

Central JerseyNew Jersey LotteryNew Jersey Lottery Instant Games
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Beyonce accepts the Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
UncategorizedFans Think Beyoncé Will Drop Final Part of Music Trilogy Album in May 2026Queen Quadri
Many people like to say that fall is their favorite month, and there are plenty of reasons to love the autumn season.
UncategorizedNew Jersey’s Top Fall ActivityAnne Erickson
John Eddie Brings Bruce Springsteen Into Elvis Doc
UncategorizedJohn Eddie Brings Bruce Springsteen Into Elvis Doc
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect