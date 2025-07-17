Falcon Diner Brings Back 24-Hour Service to Camden County

At midnight on July 14th, the Falcon Diner in Brooklawn, New Jersey, switched on its lights for good. After five long years, Camden County once again has a spot where you can grab a meal any time.

"Starting Monday night, Falcon Diner will be open 24 hours a day! Stop by anytime, day or night for your favorite meals, snacks, and coffee," stated the announcement on 42Freeway.

Perched on Route 130 at the Brooklawn Circles, this spot stands among just four other round-the-clock eateries in South Jersey. Not one other place stays open all night in Camden or Gloucester counties.

Its spot near Route 295 and Timber Creek makes it perfect for night owls from both counties. While other spots shut their doors at 10 p.m., the Falcon keeps cooking. The kitchen stays hot when everything else goes dark.

This building has worn many names. First came the Brooklawn Diner until 2015. Then, after some fixes, it turned into the Empire Diner. Now it's the Falcon, ready to feed hungry guests at any hour.

Fresh faces took charge in January 2024, the same team that runs the Swedesboro Diner. The menu costs and the look inside haven't budged an inch since then.

Night shift workers can now sit down for real meals instead of vending machine snacks. Whether you want pancakes at midnight or a burger at dawn, the cooks will make it happen.