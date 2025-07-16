Contests
Miley Cyrus Film Out Today -Why She’s Not Touring

Joel Katz
Miley Cyrus performs in a sequin outfit pointing forward with a black background

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

I could run down a long list of friends and family members who would love to see Miley Cyrus perform live, but I won’t. I also know that those people are devastated to learn that she will not be touring to support the album or for any other reason.

Miley’s new album release, Something Beautiful, is full of performances we can enjoy, but it’s not the same as an in-person experience.

Miley Cyrus Interview

She did a “one-on-one” interview on ABC for Good Morning America. One of the things she shared in the chat was that she’s not planning to do a major tour for the album.

The interview began with Miley explaining that she’s fabulous, happy, and that it’s a “super joyful time” in her life.

She also explained that the decision not to tour is not because she can’t. Miley said, "I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't." "I also don't think that there is actually an infrastructure that supports artists."

Related: The Song That Transformed Miley's Career

Touring is hard on an artist, and she mentioned how going on the road has often had a negative impact and caused harm to other performers. She expressed her concern about her “mental wellness” regarding touring.

She also said, "It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important, kind of pillar of stability in my life.”

I found it very insightful when she shared, "You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you're feeling a lot of love. And then you totally crash at the end of the show, and you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000."

It all makes perfect sense to me. I totally respect her decision and think that I would make the same decision.

The good news is that Miley isn’t giving up performing, just the long and detrimental grind of touring.

Something Beautiful is now available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
