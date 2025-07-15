Hambletonian Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Record Events, Special Promotions

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 12: Mark Purdon driving Always Have Faith wins ahead of Natalie Rasmussen driving Cyrus and John Dunn driving Dashing Major in Race 3 Peninsular Beachfront Resort Mooloolaba Mobile Pace during the Show Day Races at Addington Raceway on November 12, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The historic Meadowlands track will mark a century of racing with the 100th Hambletonian on August 2. The biggest trotting race in America brings fresh attractions, star guests, and gifts for fans.

"Obviously, the 100th Hambletonian is a huge day. Getting people there and exposing them to what we have to offer on an event like this, it just can't be overemphasized how important that is," said John Campbell, chief executive officer, according to Harness Racing Update.

TV star Carson Kressley steps in as master of events. He'll run the press talks, start the post parade, and pick winners in the hat contest. Social star Caitlyn Warakomski will judge who wins the $2,500 best-dressed prize.

Fans can grab free items at the track. Custom hats, art prints, and toy horses await lucky guests. Smart visitors can turn bar coasters into $10 betting cash.

Fox Sports 1 plans full coverage of the races. PMU and ATG networks will stream the action to fans across Europe, with Swedish and French groups making the trip.

Past winners meet at the August 1 Homecoming bash. New art shows the race's rich past through three panels: Good Time Park's glory days, DuQuoin's finest hours, and The Meadowlands' big moments.

Staff want both buildings packed full. They've sent word to nearby schools and Bergen locals, aiming for record crowds at the main site and Paddock Park.

Shoppers can buy special drinks and a fancy bag. Kids will love the new 3D racing cards, while fans can grab one of 2,000 date-saving magnets.

Writers will sign books near the history displays. The racing museum moved its best Hambletonian pieces right by the front door.