Goo Goo Dolls Begins Summer Tour With Dashboard Confessional, Drop New Single

The Goo Goo Dolls kicked off their Summer Anthem Tour alongside Dashboard Confessional at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre. The bands will hit 40 cities across North America until mid-September.

Just before hitting the road, they released "Nothing Lasts Forever," written by John Rzeznik and produced by Gregg Wattenberg and Grant Michaels. "It always feels good to share new music, and 'Nothing Lasts Forever' came from a place of accepting change and letting go," said Rzeznik on the Song Exploder podcast, as reported by The Rockpit.

Their smash hit "Iris" is still breaking records. With 4.6 billion streams worldwide and fresh Diamond status, the track found new life on TikTok. Big names like Taylor Swift and Machine Gun Kelly put their spin on it. Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers jumped on the trend too.

Fans will catch them at iconic spots like the Greek Theatre in LA, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, and Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion. On August 9, they'll rock their hometown crowd at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Since they started in 1986, these Buffalo natives have sold over fifteen million albums, won four GRAMMY awards, and gone Platinum and Gold with multiple albums.

After playing at Stagecoach Festival, ticket sales shot through the roof, with over 15,000 being sold in just two days. "That's the power of social media," bassist Robby Takac told Phoenix New Times.