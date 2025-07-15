Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter Online: Three Dog Night

Don’t miss THREE DOG NIGHT in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday, July 27th at The Wellmont Theater! Hear the band’s hits that wind through the fabric of pop culture like “Mama Told Me”, “Joy to…

Josh Faiola

Don’t miss THREE DOG NIGHT in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday, July 27th at The Wellmont Theater! Hear the band's hits that wind through the fabric of pop culture like “Mama Told Me”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, and “One" LIVE in New Jersey this summer. Tickets are on sale NOW via Ticketmaster or The Wellmont Theater Box office -- grab yours before they're gone!

Magic 98.3 General Contest Rules

Three Dog NightWellmont Theater
Josh FaiolaWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Win: Daryl Hall, Wild Child Tickets
ContestsListen To Win: Daryl Hall, Wild Child TicketsJosh Faiola
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill 2025_Featured
ContestsImpossible Question: Roger Waters This Is Not A DrillMichael Bufis
Superman 2025_Featured
Contests7:20am: Superman Fandango PassesMichael Bufis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect