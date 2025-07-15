Enter Online: Three Dog Night

Don’t miss THREE DOG NIGHT in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday, July 27th at The Wellmont Theater! Hear the band's hits that wind through the fabric of pop culture like “Mama Told Me”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, and “One" LIVE in New Jersey this summer. Tickets are on sale NOW via Ticketmaster or The Wellmont Theater Box office -- grab yours before they're gone!