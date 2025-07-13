Cirque de Paris Returns to Central Jersey

Contests
Joel Katz
Anouchka Bouglione smiles holding several hoops she perfroms with

Cirque de Paris producer and performer Anouchka Bouglione

Photo Courtesy Cirque de Paris

This time of the year in Central Jersey is always the most fun with all the festivals, concerts, carnivals, and shows. You’ll soon see the big top on your commute as you drive on Route 1 and pass Princeton Market Fair.

One of those amazing shows is making its return. Cirque de Paris, presented by Anouchka Bouglione, is coming back to Princeton, New Jersey.

This family circus reappears for an all-new one-ring and immersive circus experience from August 21st through September 1st.

The show, Cirque de Paris, is “a spellbinding experience that promises 90 minutes of thrills, humor, and elegance. The all-new show boasts a never-before-seen ensemble of Europe’s best circus artists. The extravaganza includes BMX trick riders, grand illusionists, high-flying aerialists, nimble acrobats, comedic clowns, and more!”

Cirque de Paris is produced by Anouchka Bouglione. Anouchka is a part of the seventh generation of France’s famous circus family. She has “meticulously curated an all-new ensemble of Europe's best circus artists performing together for the first time in the United States and Canada.”

Last year, the premier tour of North America was extremely successful. Its uniqueness comes from the combination of the European circus style and the Bouglione family’s French touch.

Cirque de Paris Talent and Performances

The cast includes members of the Bouglione-Monteiro family and many other talents from around the world. 

Anouchka Bouglione begins the show with her unbelievable hula hoop performance, juggling and spinning more than twenty-five hoops.

Her husband, Reinaldo Monteiro, is also a part of the show with a new age laser performance.

Other amazing talents include their son, Noah Monteiro, and Ukrainian Kostiantyn Tsymbal with a daring BMX act featuring record-breaking front wheel hops.

The circus also features “High-flying acrobats, Brandon and Jacqueline, illusions by gold-medalist Flashback Magic, and clown Rampin Jr.

Go to cirquedeparis.com for more information and the show schedule.

Joel Katz
