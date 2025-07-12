Contests
It’s Splooting Season in New Jersey

Joel Katz
a dog splooting and next to a lounge chair in the shade on a deck

A dog splooting in the shade on a deck

Credit: M. Carty

This has been one of the hottest summers we’ve seen in recent years. Even if it wasn’t, it certainly feels like it. It looks like we’re going to remain above ninety degrees over the next week or so.

We’re all looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors and also find a solution to stay cool and comfortable. Cold drinks, battery-operated fans, soaking in the pool, and delicious ice cream or water ice are some popular ways to keep ourselves comfortable in the heat.

However, there’s something that you may not have tried, and it’s called SPLOOTING. This term came up on the show last week, and as always, many people didn’t know what we were talking about.

What is Splooting?

Whether you know what it is or not, it’s splooting season. It’s not sexual, harmful, or dangerous; it’s relaxing and helps you keep cool.

Splooting is what animals do to feel cool. It’s when animals lie flat on the stomach with their hind legs stretched out behind their body.

It’s commonly seen with dogs, cats, squirrels, and other four-legged pets.

Dogs, cats, and other four-legged pets are doing this to stay cool. They look for a cool spot on the grass or sidewalk where they can sploot.

The National Park Service shared, “Splooting is when an animal sprawls out, usually face down, with all arms and legs sticking out. Why the sploot? It could be that an animal wants an all-body stretch, it’s simply a comfortable and relaxing position, or stretching out on a cooler surface may help lower their body temperature."

The New York Parks Department tweeted out a message about the squirrels. It says, "If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."

Some people think these little rodents are dead, but when they attempt to dispose of their little bodies, the squirrels jump up and run away.

So, whatever kind of animal you are or how you keep cool, you can use the new word you learned today. Hopefully, you can keep cool for the rest of your summer with an occasional sploot.

Joel KatzWriter
