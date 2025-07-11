Newark’s AfroBeat Fest Coming Back July 12, Drawing 10,000 People

Overjoyed happy young people dancing, jumping and singing during concert of favorite group. Musical summer festival. Concept of party, festivals, concerts, music and dance, holidays, journey, travel.

The AfroBeat Fest returns to Newark on July 12 at Military Park. This event will pack the park with thousands of visitors and hundreds of vendors.

Starting at 10 a.m. at 51 Park Place, this free celebration mixes beats, moves, tastes, and sights. "AfroBeat Fest, founded in 2017 with the assistance of Mrs. Linda Baraka, is an annual one-day family festival in Newark, NJ occurring on the second Saturday of July to become Newark's largest celebration of African culture," according to organizers in a statement per Patch.

Music fills the air with Afrobeat, Highlife, and Amapiano sounds. Watch Zawadi dancers spin and twirl, or try your hand at drum beats. Stop by Afro Taco to taste their mix of Ghanaian and Mexican dishes.

The Newark Alliance and New Jersey Economic Development Authority backed the event with $1.5 million. The fest joins other city events like Halsey Fest and Newark Pride under the Festivals United Newark banner.

"People come from all over to attend AfroBeat. Newark is one of the most diverse cities in the country," said Linda Baraka, co-founder of the event and wife of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, per ROI NJ.

Browse through 200 stalls packed with food, art, books, and wellness items. Look for unique finds at Ane Clothier, Kwabs Couture, and cool treats at Salaam Ice Cream.