Just Announced: Christmas in July for STNJ Holiday Shows

We all know that State Theatre New Jersey is one of the most beautiful and historic theatres in the country. I’ve seen some of the most memorable shows there throughout the years, especially around the holidays.

Now, State Theatre New Jersey has just announced a special Christmas in July Sale. Tickets for the just-added holiday shows are 20% off with promo code MERRY20.

STNJ Christmas Shows

Here's the list of the holiday shows that were just added to the State Theatre 2025 lineup and are part of the Christmas in July Sale:

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on November 29th

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on December 6th

Engelbert Humperdinck: A Winter World of Love on December 9th

ELF The Musical on November 14th and November 16th

Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony on November 30th

Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 12th and 13th

The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet, December 19th -21st

The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert on December 31.

It's easy to purchase tickets online with the promo code, MERRY20, or you can call 732-246-SHOW. For more information on the Christmas in July Sale, visit STNJ.org/Christmas.

The legendary theatre was originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace. It celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater.

State Theatre New Jersey’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary.

State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988.