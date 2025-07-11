Impossible Question: Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am for a chance to win a pair of movie codes to Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague and a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games.

Featuring songs from The Dark Side Of The Moon, Animals, The Wall & Amused To Death. Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie in cinemas worldwide July 23 & 27. Get tickets now at rogerwaters.film

Roger Waters is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and composer best known as a founding member and the creative force behind the legendary rock band Pink Floyd. Born on September 6, 1943, in Surrey, England, Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 alongside Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright. Initially the bassist, he gradually emerged as the band's primary lyricist and conceptual leader following Barrett's departure.

Throughout the 1970s, Waters played a central role in crafting some of Pink Floyd's most iconic albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979). His lyrical themes often explored war, alienation, politics, and personal loss, drawing heavily from his own life experiences—particularly the death of his father in World War II.

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985 due to creative differences, leading to a legal battle over the use of the band’s name. After settling, he embarked on a solo career marked by ambitious concept albums such as The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking (1984), Radio K.A.O.S. (1987), and Amused to Death (1992). His 2017 album Is This the Life We Really Want? reflected modern sociopolitical concerns.

In addition to studio work, Waters is known for his elaborate live performances. His tours of The Wall from 2010 to 2013 were among the highest-grossing for a solo artist. A staunch political activist, Waters has often used his music and public platform to speak out on global issues, drawing both praise and controversy.

Roger Waters remains a towering figure in rock history, renowned for his intellectual depth, political commentary, and contributions to the evolution of progressive rock.

