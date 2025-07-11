Four Big County Fairs Light Up New Jersey’s Summer Fun Calendar

Across New Jersey, summer brings a string of county fairs. These events stretch from West Windsor to Augusta, each with a mix of farm shows and rides.

At Mercer County Park, the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair starts the season. Police groups run this 10-day event, which mixes rides with music acts. Kids watch circus shows while their parents catch dog acts in the main ring.

East Freehold Showgrounds hosts the Monmouth County Fair for five action-packed days. There are 4-H livestock shows, chainsaw carving events, and food vendors serving local food, along with some carnival classics.

The 87th Warren County Fair features hot air balloons filling the skies above Harmony Township. Pilots lift off twice daily during the eight-day fest. Between flights, crowds can watch bull riders test their luck and farmers show prize animals.