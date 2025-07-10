Retired Colonel Commanding Somerset NJ Food Bank

For those in Central Jersey in need of food assistance, specifically in Somerset County, help is available. The Food Bank Network of Somerset County wants you to know that they can help. They can also provide food and assistance in applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Steve Katz has been the Executive Director of the Food Bank Network of Somerset County for the past 4 years. Steve is also a retired Army Colonel.

Our conversation started with Steve explaining how his military experience translates into his position at the food bank. Steve said, I woke up one day back in 2020 when it seemed like there was so much bad stuff going on in the midst of Covid. I realized my whole life had been in public service, and I had a bit of experience and knowledge.”

He continued, “I really believe that if we as a society are going to effect change and make a difference, the best way to do it is at a grassroots level.”

Steve Katz Food Bank Full Interview

There are currently about thirty thousand people in Somerset County, one of the wealthiest counties in the country, who are food insecure. In 2021, the Food Bank Network of Somerset County had eleven thousand client visits. That number jumped to twenty-seven thousand in 2023, and last year hit thirty-two thousand. They’re trending towards that number this year, and “that even before the implications of the budget that was just passed.”

Steve expressed, “It doesn’t matter what side of the political aisle you’re on, the reality is that once the budget is implemented in the new fiscal year, October first, it’ll probably take a few months, but we really see a tsunami of more people in the county, the state and across the country needing some support.”

The Food Bank Network of Somerset County website says, "The mission of The Food Bank Network is to distribute food and provide other basic human needs to those less fortunate in our community in a manner recognizing and advancing self-worth and human dignity."

If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the Food Bank Network of Somerset County or your local food bank.