Newark Airport’s Air Traffic Control Gets $12.5 Billion Tech Makeover

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 14: A traffic tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 14, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. A shortage of air traffic controllers continues to delay flights in and out of the airport. On Monday, flights to Newark were delayed by up to seven hours the same day the Trump administration announced the formation of an emergency task force made up of executives from Verizon, L3Harris, and the Federal Aviation Administration to address communications issues at the airport. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The Transportation Department plans to spend $12.5 billion to fix outdated systems at Newark Liberty International Airport. This marks the start of a push to update old flight control tech across the U.S.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared the news as Newark saw its best flight times yet after early fixes. "For decades, critical investments in our aviation infrastructure were neglected. Americans deserve a system that prioritizes safety and reliability, and we're working to deliver that," said Duffy, per Shore News Network.

Workers will take out the radar systems from the 1950s. They'll put in fast fiber optic lines instead of old copper wires. New fiber links between Philadelphia and New York are already working better.

This $12.5 billion is just the beginning. The total cost might reach much higher when work starts at other airports. The funds will help build modern control centers across the nation.

Recent system failures at Newark showed why these changes must happen now. Flight delays and cancellations kept piling up when old equipment stopped working. New tech should prevent such problems.

Not having enough workers remains a big issue at control towers everywhere. To fix this, the department now offers sign-on bonuses and better pay for experienced staff.

Airlines, controllers, and lawmakers all support these changes. The fiber optic work should be finished in two years.