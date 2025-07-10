New Jersey’s First Crisis Nursery Moves to Permanent Home

In 2023, Pinwheel Place found its fixed spot in Monmouth County. This first-of-its-kind crisis nursery in New Jersey runs 24/7, giving parents free emergency childcare when they need it most.

"We provide a lot of childcare for domestic abuse victims, while they are going on a job interview or even going to court to get a restraining order," said Lynn Hawkins per NJ Spotlight News.

Kids from birth to age six stay at no cost to their parents. Inside, each age group has its own space. Children play in outdoor areas while parents meet in special rooms set aside just for them.

A mother-daughter team started this safe haven in 2019. Lynn Hawkins and Quady Simmons saw gaps in regular childcare and stepped up to fill them. They watch children during medical visits, work searches, and legal matters.

The staff does more than mind the kids. They give out essential items: diapers, baby gear, and starter kits for new parents. This extra support keeps small problems from turning into big ones.

"We've had a single parent go into the hospital and had no one to watch their kids while they were in the hospital. We have a family, one of the parents has cancer and is getting aggressive treatment, and the other one is going to work," Hawkins said.

At first, the founders paid for everything themselves. Now in its own building, the center keeps pushing forward with its mission to stop child abuse before it starts.