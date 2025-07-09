Chuck E. Cheese’s “Chuck’s Arcade” for Boomers and Gen X

A person dressed in a Chuck E. Cheese costume poses during the 2024 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City.

When we were growing up, an arcade was the place to be. If we wanted to play the games with the best graphics, we had to go to an arcade. Video home systems were available in the 80s, but the quality wasn’t comparable to that of the arcade.

Space Port was a popular arcade at our local malls, but it lost popularity as the home gaming systems evolved.

Chuck E. Cheese had some games, but they were geared towards little kids. My youngest children are twenty, so I haven’t been in a Chuck E. Cheese for many years.

Each visit seemed to include a parent, like me, having to rescue their child from those “sky tubes” because they get lost, scared, or don’t want to come down.

I don’t miss waiting in line to feed those prize tickets into the “ticket muncher.” Then the day would wrap up with your child spending what feels like hours deciding which cheap plastic toy they wanted. If it sounds like I’m complaining, I don't mean to. Those are great memories that I'd love to relive.

Now, Chuck E. Cheese is creating a type of specialty arcade as they launch “Chuck’s Arcade.” With adults in mind, we won’t have the option to accumulate points for those little prizes or watch the animatronic band at their new venture.

Chuck's Arcade Has Old and New

However, their website says, “Chuck’s Arcade is the spot where the Chuck E. Cheese vibe gets a fresh spin. It’s part of the family, but all about solid gameplay with some old favorites and the newest games.”

It’s being called a “bold new arcade concept from that combines classic games and the hottest new games alongside iconic animatronic characters.” There’s also the classic that never goes out of style, “The Claw!” They haven’t figured out how to effectively create a claw game for the home systems yet.

Essentially, Chuck’s Arcade is just like the old Space Port we used to spend hours a day playing the future classics. There is one exception. They not only have the vintage we love, but all the brand-new games too.

Get ready for Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Galaga, Centipede, Mortal Kombat, Punch Out, Pole Position, and my favorite, Asteroids. There will also be virtual reality games, and "the raddest games down the street."

Right now, Chuck’s Arcade has ten locations, with more coming soon. The closest to New Jersey are in Victor, New York, or Trumbull, Connecticut. I’m sure we’ll be getting one in the Garden State and shoot for that high score soon.