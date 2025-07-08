This Day in Top 40 History: July 8

July 8th is a day that has seen a lot of culture-shifting events. We saw the rise of music legends like Elvis and Michael Jackson as well as jaw-dropping piracy fines. This date has repeatedly marked turning points in music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A number of artists achieved major music milestones on July 8th:

1980: Blondie's “Call Me” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of the defining songs of the decade.

Cultural Milestones

July 8th has hosted events that helped shape the culture we live in.

1954: Elvis Presley's single “That's All Right” was played on the radio for the first time, sparking Elvis Mania.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 8th has seen some major musical moments in the studio and on stage.

1962: The Beatles recorded their first single, “Love Me Do.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

2004: Mark Purseglove was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $3.3 million after being convicted of running a global counterfeit CD empire.

