This Day in Top 40 History: July 8

July 8th is a day that has seen a lot of culture-shifting events. We saw the rise of music legends like Elvis and Michael Jackson as well as jaw-dropping piracy…

Briana Kelley
Spice Girls attending news conference to make a 'Big Announcement' With Regards To A World Tour And Album
Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images

July 8th is a day that has seen a lot of culture-shifting events. We saw the rise of music legends like Elvis and Michael Jackson as well as jaw-dropping piracy fines. This date has repeatedly marked turning points in music history. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A number of artists achieved major music milestones on July 8th:

  • 1980: Blondie's “Call Me” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of the defining songs of the decade.
  • 1995: TLC's hit single “Waterfalls” kicked off its seven-week reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group's second U.S. No. 1 and quickly became one of their most well-known songs.
  • 1996: The Spice Girls dropped “Wannabe” and exploded onto the pop scene. Their message of girl power hit instantly.
  • 2000: Enrique Iglesias' “Be With You” took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart again. 

Cultural Milestones

July 8th has hosted events that helped shape the culture we live in.

  • 1954: Elvis Presley's single “That's All Right” was played on the radio for the first time, sparking Elvis Mania.
  • 1958: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) presented its first-ever gold album certification. The Oklahoma! Soundtrack was the lucky album that sold 500,000 copies. Today, there have been over 2,000 albums that have achieved the RIAA's platinum certification of 1,000,000 units sold.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 8th has seen some major musical moments in the studio and on stage.

  • 1962: The Beatles recorded their first single, “Love Me Do.” 
  • 1997: Michael Jackson released "Blood on the Dance Floor." This shift in style emphasized his creative range.
  • 2019: Taylor Swift's Miss Americana premiered. This documentary gave fans a personal look into her life and career.

Industry Changes and Challenges

  • 2004: Mark Purseglove was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $3.3 million after being convicted of running a global counterfeit CD empire.
  • 2007: In Minneapolis' First Avenue nightclub, Prince was kicked off the stage before his performance was done. His performance started at 2:45 a.m., but the nightclub was only allowed to stay open until 3 a.m.

From Elvis' debut on the airwaves to TLC's reign atop the charts and the Spice Girls launching a global pop movement, July 8th has consistently delivered moments that shaped the music world.

Briana KelleyWriter
