Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Wharton Performing Arts Adult Programs in Union County

Maybe you consider yourself a singer, dancer, or anything in the performing arts realm. It may be something you enjoyed when you were younger, but never pursued. It could have…

Joel Katz
The Wharton Performing Arts Cafe Choir performs on stage with a purple lit background

The Wharton Performing Arts CAFE Choir performs

Credit: Wharton CAFE Choir

Maybe you consider yourself a singer, dancer, or anything in the performing arts realm. It may be something you enjoyed when you were younger, but never pursued. It could have been a career or just for the joy of it. There are many people in New Jersey who have regretted walking away from something they’ve loved. Now they're considering a revisit to their passion.

That idea of becoming reality has just gotten a bit more attainable. Thanks, in part, to the launch of the Wharton Performing Arts School’s new 2025-26 season. Their new classes are designed specifically for adult learners.

Related: Hallmark Channel Christmas in July Docuseries

Wharton Performing Arts School is offering group voice and movement classes. These classes include the Adult Harp Circle, CAFÉ Choir, and theater and ensemble performance opportunities.

These lessons are for adults of all experience levels to rediscover that long-lost passion. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to dance or sing, but never have; there’s a class for that.

Wharton Performing Arts Director

The Performing Arts School Director Deb Joyal shared, “Our adult programs are about more than just skills, they’re about connection, confidence, and personal fulfillment. At the Wharton Performing Arts School, we believe that the arts belong to everyone, at every stage of life.”

According to their website, the Fall classes “include a robust offering of educational opportunities for children and teens, including Pathways to Piano, musical theater, and acting.”

The programs “help to build confidence, discipline, and creativity in a nurturing and engaging environment, guided by faculty dedicated to student growth and artistic exploration.”

The PAS 2025-26 season begins on Monday, September 8. Learn more and enroll at WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community arts education center, serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles.

The Wharton Arts School’s musical theater and drama program offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. It believes that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, and offers need-based scholarships.

ClassDanceSinging
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Atlantic City Gears Up for Week-Long Air Show Festival With Military Jets, Fireworks
Local NewsAtlantic City Gears Up for Week-Long Air Show Festival With Military Jets, FireworksJim Mayhew
club background with turntable, violet light etc.
Local NewsHip-Hop Festival Rock The Bells Brings Together 25 Artists at Newark’s Prudential CenterJim Mayhew
Franklin Food Bank's Bill Grippo poses with Joel Katz in front of the Magic 98.3 logo
Local NewsFranklin Food Bank Needs AmbassadorsJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect