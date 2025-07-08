New Wharton Performing Arts Adult Programs in Union County

Maybe you consider yourself a singer, dancer, or anything in the performing arts realm. It may be something you enjoyed when you were younger, but never pursued. It could have been a career or just for the joy of it. There are many people in New Jersey who have regretted walking away from something they’ve loved. Now they're considering a revisit to their passion.

That idea of becoming reality has just gotten a bit more attainable. Thanks, in part, to the launch of the Wharton Performing Arts School’s new 2025-26 season. Their new classes are designed specifically for adult learners.

Wharton Performing Arts School is offering group voice and movement classes. These classes include the Adult Harp Circle, CAFÉ Choir, and theater and ensemble performance opportunities.

These lessons are for adults of all experience levels to rediscover that long-lost passion. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to dance or sing, but never have; there’s a class for that.

Wharton Performing Arts Director

The Performing Arts School Director Deb Joyal shared, “Our adult programs are about more than just skills, they’re about connection, confidence, and personal fulfillment. At the Wharton Performing Arts School, we believe that the arts belong to everyone, at every stage of life.”

According to their website, the Fall classes “include a robust offering of educational opportunities for children and teens, including Pathways to Piano, musical theater, and acting.”

The programs “help to build confidence, discipline, and creativity in a nurturing and engaging environment, guided by faculty dedicated to student growth and artistic exploration.”

The PAS 2025-26 season begins on Monday, September 8. Learn more and enroll at WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community arts education center, serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles.