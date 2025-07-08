New High-Tech Adventure Spot Opens at American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 25: Women carry shopping bags as customers visit the American Mall dream mall during Black Friday on November 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally regarded as the start of the holiday shopping season, with shoppers flocking to stores and online for bargains, but with consumer confidence down, retailers are bracing for a considerably slower Black Friday.

A cutting-edge mix of games and challenges called Bam Kazam started welcoming guests on June 27 at American Dream in East Rutherford. The venue blends obstacle runs with puzzle rooms and arcade action.

"We're not just opening another attraction: we're launching an entirely new entertainment category," said Victor Blake, CEO of Bam Kazam, per North Jersey.com. "Imagine being transported into your favorite action movie, where every decision matters and every challenge pushes you beyond your limits."

For $30, guests step into a world with 12 distinct chambers filled with cutting-edge tech and effects. Small groups tackle wild missions: from racing through ancient ruins to managing space stations and competing in high-stakes game shows.

Visitors under 14 must bring an adult. The first 500 guests might snag yearly passes, while bigger groups save 20% during launch week. The setup works best with two to six players working as a team.

Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President of American Dream, told NJBIZ, "American Dream continues to deliver attractions that no other property can match."

This marks the third site for Bam Kazam, which already runs spots in Scottsdale and Houston. Blake started the company after founding Escape the Room - a hit that drew five million visitors.

The massive American Dream complex spans three million square feet. Inside, guests find DreamWorks water rides, Nickelodeon rides, and hundreds of shops. Recent months brought shows by the Harlem Globetrotters and Jonas Brothers.